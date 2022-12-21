By: News On 6

Volunteers Needed In Tulsa To Help Homeless People Get Out Of Extreme Weather

Tulsa Emergency Management and Housing Solutions Tulsa are asking for volunteers to help about 500 homeless people get out of the life-threatening cold.

The group said it needs volunteers to work four-hour shifts, starting Thursday night, through Monday. It especially needs volunteers to help in the overnight hours.

You can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

You can request assistance for yourself or someone you know by clicking here.



