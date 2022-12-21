Warming Centers Open Across Tulsa As Winter Weather Approaches


Wednesday, December 21st 2022, 6:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Winter weather is coming to Green Country, bringing extremely cold temperatures.

Several warming centers are now open in Tulsa to accommodate for the extreme weather.

Warming shelters are open at the John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army Center of Hope and the Tulsa County Emergency Shelter at 2401 Charles Page Boulevard. All three are open 24/7.

American Legion Post One near 11th and Peoria will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
