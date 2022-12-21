Salvation Army Begins Handing Out Angel Tree Donations

By: News On 6

About 5,500 kids across Green Country will have something to open under the tree this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

Families picked up their gifts on Tuesday at the Joy Center near 11th and Yale.

The organization says without volunteers, the event would not have been possible.

"We want to say thank you to the hundreds and probably thousands of people that participated in serving our angels this year. I think that one of the greatest gifts of the angel tree program is more than just the bags of gifts it's the signal to our families that their community cares about them," said Sarah Nelson from the Salvation Army.

Distribution continues on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.



