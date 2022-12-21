By: News On 6

Watch: Exercise Specialist Mo Smith Offers Tips On Getting Into Shape For The New Year

One of the top resolutions of the New Year is getting in shape, but you don't have to jump into it full throttle, you may want to consider the "12 Days of Fitmas."

Mo Smith, an exercise specialist with Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to explain the program.

Click Here for more information on Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso or the "12 Days of Fitmas."



