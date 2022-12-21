Watch: Exercise Specialist Mo Smith Offers Tips On Getting Into Shape For The New Year


Wednesday, December 21st 2022, 1:21 pm

By: News On 6


One of the top resolutions of the New Year is getting in shape, but you don't have to jump into it full throttle, you may want to consider the "12 Days of Fitmas."

Mo Smith, an exercise specialist with Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to explain the program.

Click Here for more information on Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso or the "12 Days of Fitmas."
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 21st, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022