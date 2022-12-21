Enchanted Children's Bookstore Opens On Main Street In Collinsville

-

A new small business recently opened in downtown Collinsville. It could be the perfect spot to find a gift for the bookworm in your life.

Enchanted Children’s Bookstore started as a dream to put a book in every child's hand and that dream is now a reality for retired Green Country teacher Karen Barros.

Barros taught journalism, English, and literature in Owasso for nearly 30 years.

She said her love for reading led her to becoming a teacher and she wanted to continue her passion in another direction.

Enchanted Children's Bookstore opened two weeks ago.

Themed like a castle inside a fairy tale, you'll find books for babies to young adults, fiction, and non-fiction.

"My vision is to bring children to books. Whether they are little bitty or older, there's always something for someone. There's no such a thing as a non-reader, everybody reads, whether it's a TV guide or a restaurant menu. There's always something for everybody and I want to find that,” Barros said.

There's also a place to read for anyone who comes with their kids or grandkids.

Barros said after months in the making and an even longer idea, she finally gets to see her dream come to life.

"It's just wonderful because I believe there's magic in books. When you're stuck at home, it can take you somewhere else and I love to see that in children,” Barros said.

If you're hoping to shop for Christmas, the bookstore is open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.