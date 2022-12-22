Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store

A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store.

Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters.

She said they would decorate their homes for Christmas, but had so much stuff, they decided to start a store.

"We had so much stuff left over we thought, 'oh we're going to slow down and do things easier,' and we all started to bring our stuff in to sell it, and from there it just started growing," she said.

She said she only thought she'd have the store for a couple of years, but 13 years later she now welcomes people from all over the state.

"I love the people, we have people from Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, Owasso all of those areas, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and I love seeing them every year, because they tell me they love my store," she said.

The store is full of Christmas decor, from kitchen items, to ornaments, and full of decorated Christmas trees.

"I have different themes, I have snow man trees, and buffalo check in black and white, and buffalo check in the red and black has been so popular the last couple of years, and they are best sellers right now, but just whatever comes up in my mind, I do it," she said.

Patsy said it's been a fun 13 years, but she's thinking this year might be her last.

"I think it might be, I'm 82 years old, so I'm thinking it's time to move on," she said.

While she's closing the shop, she's thankful for the time spent spreading Christmas joy. "I just grew up loving Christmas," she said.

She closes the store every year on December 21. She said she will soon decide if she's going to reopen next year.