Muskogee Grandpa Hopes “Last Christmas Gift” To Grandson Brings Great Memories At Chiefs Game

-

A Muskogee grandfather said he hopes this year's Christmas gift to his grandson gives the little boy memories for the rest of his life.

The family was given tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game and they're hoping to make some extra special memories.

Inside a Muskogee hospital, Christmas Eve plans were being discussed in John Tillison's room.

"I'm gonna bring a permanent marker just in case anybody gives me a football," said Gus Ryder Kimble, John's grandson.

Pictures and artwork from grandkids are proudly hanging on the walls. John will be the first to tell you he's had a special bond with 7-year-old Gus since he was just a few months old.

The whole family is made up of loyal Chiefs fans, except John's wife, Judy, who roots for the Seattle Seahawks.

A family friend bought them tickets to the Christmas Eve Chiefs vs. Seahawks game, making a bucket list idea a reality for John.

Until he said, his health took a serious turn in the last few days. Battling lung cancer, heart issues and other setbacks, John said he doesn't have much time left.

Gus will go to the game with other family members, and John will stay in the hospital.

"I want it to be the most special last Christmas gift a kid ever had, from his papa," said John.

With special passes to be on the sidelines a half hour before kickoff, John is hoping some once-in-a-lifetime memories will be made.

"If they do give a football or a jersey I'm gonna give it to you," Gus said to his papa.

With an idea born from an unbreakable bond, John is hoping someone at Arrowhead Stadium will give Gus an unforgettable day.