Broken Arrow Family Decorates Home For Christmas, Helps Others

For more than three decades, a Broken Arrow family has been doing something good for others.

Lori and Robert Slankard's decked-out home is providing Christmas cheer and through the display, helping people in need.

"It's what’s inside the yard, that's what it's about. The people walking through,” Lori said.

That's why every holiday season, when you drive by the Slankard's house at 10105 S. 197th East Avenue in Broken Arrow, it’s covered in lights and decorations.

"I know it’s over 100,000 lights, I quit counting a while ago,” Robert said.

Robert and his siblings start setting up in September.

Hundreds of decorations of all types fill the yard from vintage blow molds to yard art, wood cut-outs and wire frames.

There's also a shed decorated inside, where you can visit Santa on weekends.

Robert grew up decorating his own house and after getting married, the couple started their own tradition.

What started as friendly competitiveness in the neighborhood turned into so much more.

"We go outside almost every night, hand out candy canes, talk to people, you talk to all walks of life. That's the best part. You have so many stories,” Lori said.

Lori says this season to them is dear for many reasons, including when their son was born.

"It's special. Everything revolves around Christmas with us. Not meaning to, it just does,” Lori said.

Each night, cars line the road to see the lights.

"We didn't want to ever charge anybody. We've had people come out with cancer, broken families, we just wanted them to forget for a little bit what is going on in their lives that's not good,” Lori said.

Instead, they ask for donations of canned goods or cash for Broken Arrow Neighbors.

The non-profit provides basic needs emergency assistance to people struggling financially.

"It's about what happens in the yard. It's not just the decorations. It's a ministry and it's a way to reach out to people. And that's what I love, is loving on people,” Lori said.

The tradition is creating memories that go far beyond a pretty display.