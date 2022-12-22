6 Days Of Christmas: Bit By Bit

Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 5:46 pm
News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season.
Today, we're highlighting a therapeutic horse-riding program called Bit By Bit.
Bit By Bit is a nonprofit organization which provides therapy for children and adults with special needs.
Alan Crone and Travis Meyer got to hear from organizers about their mission and give them supplies.
December 22nd, 2022
