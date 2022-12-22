6 Days Of Christmas: Bit By Bit


Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 5:46 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Today, we're highlighting a therapeutic horse-riding program called Bit By Bit.

Bit By Bit is a nonprofit organization which provides therapy for children and adults with special needs.

Alan Crone and Travis Meyer got to hear from organizers about their mission and give them supplies.

