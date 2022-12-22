Difficult Year For Oklahoma Ranchers Ends In Cold Snap

It's been a difficult year for ranchers across Green Country because of the drought and now, this cold snap.

While Colten Barnes was preparing his cattle for the freezing cold temperatures, he wasn’t expecting to have a baby calf to deal with too.

"The calf, he's cold,” Barnes said. “We caught her out in the pasture and brought her and the calf up here and put her in the barn."

He is trying to keep the calf warm, and his team is working to make sure the hundreds of other livestock have what they need.

"Most of the work right now is putting out feed and hay and keeping everything fed and keeping water in front of them,” Barnes said.

Barnes says it’s been tough to get ready for this winter.

"It's somewhat worst-case scenario for people just with the hay shortage,” Barnes said. “So you have people that were really short on hay from the drought this summer and you hope that you have a really mild winter so you're not having to feed a ton of hay. Well, here we are cold and feeding a lot of hay."

While he feels like he can handle it, others are struggling to keep up with the costs.

"Hay is at a premium right now and some people are feeding two to three bales a day that can be up to $200 for hay or maybe even more on a daily basis,” Barnes said. “So there's not a lot of money to be made if there ever was but it's extra hard right now."

Barnes is just focused on keeping the baby calf and the other cattle safe until things warm up in a couple of days.