By: News On 6

TPD: Group Performed Sexual Prank At Restaurants For Shock Value

-

Tulsa Police are asking for your help to find several people they say took a prank too far at two restaurants.

Officers shared photos on Facebook of the people they say waved a sex toy around and made "lewd statements" to kids while recording the whole thing.

Police say it happened at restaurants near 51st and Yale and 21st and Yale on Tuesday.

Officers think the group did it for shock value to post on social media.

If you recognize the people, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.