Winter Storm Causing Flight Delays At Tulsa International Airport

Holiday travelers are experiencing canceled or delayed flights all across the country as a winter storm pushes across the U.S.

Tulsa International Airport is one of many airports with delays and cancellations.

Christy Ptak says she's just trying to get to Denver to see her grandkids for Christmas. She supposed to fly out Thursday night, but she's not sure that's going to happen.

She's not the only one stuck at the airport. The FAA says weather delays are happening now for flights going to Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Denver.

Tulsa International says those canceled flights in other cities means the planes are still waiting at their gates and other planes can’t fly in.

Ptak is flying with Southwest.

She says she’s practically lived in the airport since Wednesday because her flight to Denver keeps getting cancelled.

Thursday is her ninth rebooked flight.

“I’ve went ahead and booked two other flights for tomorrow just in case. So, I’ve cancelled one of those, but I’m saving one in my hip pocket. It already shows as delayed though for tomorrow. So, hopefully tonight will be the night,” Ptak said.

Tulsa International says most travelers can expect at least a 15-minute delay for all flights to and from Tulsa.