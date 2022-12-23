Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire


Friday, December 23rd 2022, 7:39 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning.

Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue.

According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house.

Crews say there was a heater in the room, but investigators aren't sure if that's what sparked the flames.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022