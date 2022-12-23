Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire

Friday, December 23rd 2022, 7:39 am
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning.
Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue.
According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house.
Crews say there was a heater in the room, but investigators aren't sure if that's what sparked the flames.
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 22nd, 2022
December 22nd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022
December 23rd, 2022