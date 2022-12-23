Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

-

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years.

There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas.

"I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said.

And that's exactly what Ridenour does in his neighborhood every year,

"So, I like to make memories,” Ridenhour said.

He decorates his house and yard with tens of thousands of lights.

"I always have the nativity scene. It's been there every year,” Ridenhour said.

You can tell it's special during the day, but at night, it's magical.

"It's a good feeling that I've lit up this corner for 40 years and have a lot of neighbors that completely support everything that I do,” Ridenhour said.

He's a trim contractor designing interiors of new homes, and with his own home, he takes designs to a new level.

"I've designed and made pretty much all of my displays,” Ridenhour said.

Through the years, Ridenour made a sign that says, “Seasons Greetings,” and a village of houses called 'Tiny Town.'

The American flag is decked out with 700 lights, and Frosty the Snowman, 3,500.

“So, it's a lot of hand-built Christmas things that you're not going to see anywhere else,” Ridenhour said.

He starts decorating at the beginning of November, so that by December, the lights are ready to go.

Now, all his lights are LED, saving him hundreds of dollars on the electric bill.

"So that's a good thing, I didn't burn my house down,” Ridenhour said.

As you can expect, he gets a lot of comments.

"Had one guy that left a note that said, 'I would hate to be your neighbor. How can you compete with this?'" he said.

But that's who this is for: his neighbors, families, kids, anyone who stops by.

He says for some, it's become a tradition.

"Those smiles and laughs, and people telling me that I made their Christmas every year is the driving factor.” Ridenhour said.

Lighting up not only the neighborhood, but spirits, all for the joy of Christmas.

"Hopefully, I can keep doing this for several more years, who knows,” Ridenhour said.

You can find Ridenhour’s house near the intersection of 41st and 129th East Avenue.