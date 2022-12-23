Report: Netflix Plans To Crack Down On Password Sharing In 2023


Friday, December 23rd 2022, 5:23 pm

By: News On 6


Netflix could be putting an end to password sharing in just a few months.

The Wall Street Journal reports Netflix is exploring ways to crack down on users who share their password, starting in 2023.

The report says one possibility is Netflix will add an extra fee for everyone who has access to an account outside of the user's household.

Netflix estimates more than 200 million users share their password with someone who isn't paying for Netflix.
