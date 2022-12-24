Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience

-

A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen.

Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.

Her grandmother had to be moved to a Tulsa hospital and they’re praying she’ll be OK.

Brittani Martinez loves to brag about her 77-year-old grandma Edith Miller.

“We love my grandma," said Brittani Martinez. "She's wild, she's crazy, she has no filter, she everyone loves her, she loves everybody. And most of all, she loves God.”

A few days ago, Edith's family called an ambulance when she started feeling sick.

She was taken to the Pawhuska hospital, which is close to her Wynona home.

“They said she was positive for the flu, she didn't have a UTI, didn't have pneumonia.”

Edith was treated for the flu and put on a breathing machine.

But after a few days, doctors told the family they had made a mistake.

"They told my mom they missed something and now she has pneumonia," she said.

Brittani said things got worse Thursday when snow began coming in through the window of her room, making it really cold.

“It was below negative temperatures," she said. "The snow was coming through the window for 5 hours; I told several people.”

“Their fix was to get the masking tape and put it over the window," she said.

Eventually they got Edith transferred to a Tulsa hospital after her core temperature went down to 60 degrees. Brittani said Edith had to be put in a medically induced coma. She has kidney issues and is on a ventilator.

Now, they’re praying she is OK and wishing the Pawhuska hospital had done more to help.

"If they can't care for them, and it's not what they need, let it go.”

The Pawhuska Hospital Administrator sent this statement:

"First and foremost, we would like to apologize to the patient and their family for any discomfort they may have felt while being treated at Pawhuska Hospital. Patient care is our highest priority. During their stay, Northeastern Oklahoma was in the early stages of an unprecedented weather event with snowfall, strong winds and a wind chill in the double digits. The situation was addressed within minutes of administration being notified. Additional measures were put in place for added comfort within our facility throughout the day, and we continue to monitor the efficiency of these measures. Pawhuska Hospital appreciates the opportunity to address any concerns and will continue to strive to provide optimal patient care in any condition."