Cowboys Spend Time With Muscular Dystrophy Association In Arizona Ahead Of Bowl Game

By: News 9, News On 6

It was team outreach day for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Arizona on Friday.

Players took a break from practice for a day of and games at Main Event, with kids from the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Players and kids were teamed up for video games, air hockey, even a little dancing and some virtual reality for a chance to make Christmas more merry.

The Cowboys face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m.