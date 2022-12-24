Body Shops Overwhelmed With Surge Of Wrecked Cars From Winter Storm

-

Tow trucks continue to drop cars off at body shops after more than 300 wrecks statewide happened during Thursday's winter storm.

Brittany Vergara says the collision center she manages on Route 66 is beyond their normal capacity.

“If we are kind of booked out on our tow-ins, we don’t have enough room, then we are sending them over to our other location. That way, we are making sure all of our customers are being assisted,” Vergara said.

The shop can perform collision repairs, routine maintenance, painting, and restoration, but wait times for even the smallest repairs are going to take a while.

Vergara says that's because on top of the surge of repairs from the storm, there's also a shortage of parts.

"We had a car here that was here probably close to eight months just waiting on parts because they were so back ordered,” Vergara said.

Part of her day is spent calling manufacturers hoping for an update.

“They don’t even know when we're going to get those parts in. So, right now they're telling us that they don't have ETAs either,” Vergara said.

Vergara says best case scenario before the storm, cars could be fixed in about a month.

Now, she expects it to take even longer.

"Stay home. If you don't have to get out, don't get out and just take your time out on the road and be cautious of your surroundings,” Vergara said.

Vergara says cars that were made since 2018 are affected the most, but it also depends on your car's manufacturer.