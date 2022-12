By: News On 6

Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa

-

The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa.

Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures.

Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks.

It's far too thin to support any weight and it doesn't take long for hypothermia to set in once you get wet.