Marines, Santa Work With Toys For Tots To Give Kids Presents In Alaska

Saturday, December 24th 2022, 9:58 am
Santa switched out his sleigh for a snowmobile to deliver toys to children in Alaska with a little help from Marines.
The Marine forces in Alaska partnered with the Toys for Tots program to provide gifts to children whose families are unable to afford them.
This year, the Marines and Santa were able to provide around 4,200 gifts to kids in small villages across Alaska.
