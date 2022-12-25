Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm

-

Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over.

The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started.

That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and eventually leading to bursts.

Tulsa Fire Departments Spokesman Tim Ingram says he believes matters are only going to get worse.

"Once the temperatures go back up, then those pipes that are frozen are going to thaw and that's when a lot of people will really find those leaks," Ingram said.

As long as temperatures are below freezing, it's important to continue a slow trickle from all faucets. Opening the doors to cabinets below the faucet will allow heat to reach the interior pipes.

"The big problem is going to be is there is going to be a lot of these breakages across the city and it may take several days for somebody to be able to get an appointment with a plumber to come over and fix it because they're all going to be busy as well," Ingram said.

Ingram says if you do find that your pipes have burst, you need to know where your main water shut-off is and turn it off immediately.