Gas Prices Up Nearly 20 Cents In Tulsa


Saturday, December 24th 2022, 7:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Many families are hitting the road this holiday weekend and it's going to cost them more to get there.

Gas prices are up this weekend, nearly 20 cents across the Tulsa area.

Stations around the area show a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.59.

That's still well below the national average of $3.10 a gallon
