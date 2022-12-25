Gas Prices Up Nearly 20 Cents In Tulsa

Saturday, December 24th 2022, 7:51 pm
Many families are hitting the road this holiday weekend and it's going to cost them more to get there.
Gas prices are up this weekend, nearly 20 cents across the Tulsa area.
Stations around the area show a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.59.
That's still well below the national average of $3.10 a gallon
December 24th, 2022
December 24th, 2022
December 24th, 2022
December 24th, 2022
December 25th, 2022
December 24th, 2022
December 24th, 2022
December 24th, 2022