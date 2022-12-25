98th Anniversary Of Deadliest Oklahoma School Fire

By: News On 6

Saturday marked 98 years since an Oklahoma school caught fire and caused one of the deadliest school fires in U.S. history.

On December 24th, 1924, during a Christmas program, candles ignited a Christmas tree inside a one-room schoolhouse in Kiowa County new Hobart.

The fire at Babbs Switch School killed 36 people and the National Fire Protection Association lists it as the sixth deadliest fire in the country.

New laws required school exit doors to open outward after that fire.