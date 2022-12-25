Local Chick-Fil-A Owner Delivers Christmas Eve Meals On Children's Hospital

-

Patients, family, and staff at St. Francis Children’s Hospital got a surprise this Christmas Eve.

A local Chick-Fil-A owner has been distributing meals to the children’s hospital for many years and he said this has now become a family tradition.

Christmas isn’t the same for families spending the holiday in the hospital, but at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis, there’s no shortage of holiday spirit.

One mother says, after an unexpected visit to the emergency room this week, an unexpected meal was a nice surprise for her daughter and the rest of her children.

"We greatly appreciate it, especially with the cold weather, it been hard to get out," Smith said.

Arthur Greeno is the owner of two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Tulsa. For more than a decade, Greeno has made it his mission to feed everyone at the children’s hospital on Christmas Eve.

"15 years ago, we were looking for something to do in the community, a way to reach out and touch the community. One of my marketing directors came to me and said why don't we go to the children's hospital, and she says I've connected with them, and they told me about how a lot of the kids end up here over into Christmas. This is a great way to bless them and their families, doctors, and nurses and everyone that's here," Greeno said.

Greeno says it's been an honor for him and his family to serve families when they need it most.

"If there's something we can do to put a smile on their face even if it's just for a moment then we're doing exactly what we should be doing," Greeno said.

This year, nurses passed out more than 600 meals, a welcome surprise for Rachel Smith and her family.

"It's not been fun, but we've definitely made the best of it and our family has too and everyone else has made it so special here for her, we appreciate it," Smith said.