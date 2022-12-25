OHP: 60-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

By: News On 6

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge.

Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash.

One of the passengers, Connie Porter, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

A 4-year-old passenger and the driver, Justin Porter, 38, were transported to the hospital in stable condition.