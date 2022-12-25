OHP: 60-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash


Sunday, December 25th 2022, 7:04 am

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge.

Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash.

One of the passengers, Connie Porter, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.

A 4-year-old passenger and the driver, Justin Porter, 38, were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 25th, 2022

November 29th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 25th, 2022

December 25th, 2022

December 25th, 2022

December 25th, 2022