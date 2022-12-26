Santa Visits Hillcrest Medical Center NICU Babies

Sunday, December 25th 2022, 9:37 pm
Santa made a special stop a Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa on Christmas.
He posed with babies that are spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Babies healthy enough to be held were dressed for the occasion in Christmas onesies, blankets and Santa hats.
Saint Nicholas also spent time with the NICU staff.
December 25th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022