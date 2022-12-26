Bloopers From News On 6's Reading Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'


Monday, December 26th 2022, 7:34 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Each year, the News On 6 team creates its own rendition of the Clement C. Moore poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas", better known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor and Photojournalist Sam Garforth worked hard to put together this year's video and also happened to capture some hilarious outtakes.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 26th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022