By: News On 6

Bloopers From News On 6's Reading Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

Each year, the News On 6 team creates its own rendition of the Clement C. Moore poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas", better known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor and Photojournalist Sam Garforth worked hard to put together this year's video and also happened to capture some hilarious outtakes.



