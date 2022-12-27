Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing

By: News On 6

-

The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home.

Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people.

Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond with rainbow trout, a fish that gives anybody who wants to try their hand at fishing the opportunity to do so.

However, there are some regulations to follow before you head out with your rod and reel. Anyone 16 and older will be required to have a state issued fishing license in order to fish. Anyone fishing is only allowed to use one pole or rod and reel.

People are required to fish from the bank, not in the water.

Jody Baker, the Broken Arrow Recreation superintendent, said that 225 pounds of rainbow trout are placed in the pond every two weeks, meaning that there will be plenty of fish available.

"They are great for fishing. It's great fun for kids. They are a fun fish to catch. They put up a pretty good fight, and you can just have a simple rod and reel to come out and fish," Baker said.

This fishing program will run through the end of February, so it's important to make sure that you are dressed warmly. Even though it may be cold outside, the rainbow trout fare pretty well in colder water.

"Trout need cold water to survive. They are used to being in streams and cold water lakes so we had to wait until the water got down to a temperature where they can survive, and we can be able to catch them," Baker said.

While anyone can come fish at the pond, the city will also be providing three trout fishing clinics on Jan. 14, Feb. 4, and 18 with fishing derbies on Feb. 18 and 25.

Even though the program is still new, Broken Arrow is already looking at ways to expand this program as well.