Hundreds Of Toys Donated To Shelter Dogs In Florida


Monday, December 26th 2022, 6:56 pm

By: News On 6


Santa Paws paid a visit to some animals in need in the Tampa area this weekend.

Bindi, an alumna of the Hillsborough County animal shelter, dropped off more than 200 toys for dogs there.

County officials said they laid out all the toys for the dogs to pick their favorite, and the pups were very grateful for them.
