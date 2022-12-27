Local Party Supply Store Prepares For New Year's Eve

-

Now that Christmas is over, we're only a few days away from the next holiday, New Year's.

That means more parties. From balloons to confetti, poppers and horns, there are so many festive ways to ring in the new year when the clock strikes midnight.

This weekend, people across the world will be celebrating and throwing parties.

It's an important week for party supply stores, like local family-owned business T-Town Party Supply on 91st and Memorial.

Store manager Paul Meerholz says this one of their busiest weeks of the year.

"This is always my favorite time of year. Christmas, it's very festive, there's a lot going on, people are scurrying about, coming in and out of the store. And then we lead right up to New Year's. New Year's is just a great time for celebration,” Meerholz said.

Meerholz says you can find decor to hang from your ceilings, on your walls or banners and balloons that say "Happy New Year."

There are also plenty of ways to make noise at midnight, like clapping hands, confetti poppers, and the classic party horns, to name a few.

And if you're really feeling festive, you can wear decorations like hats, beads, or sashes.

"People are just excited. It's just a great time to let loose, be crazy, have fun. It's the end of one year and going into something new and unknown,” Meerholz said.

The store is open each day this week including New Year's Eve on Saturday. It’s chance for a fresh start, no matter how you're celebrating.