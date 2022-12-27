Cooking Corner: Oklahoma Joe's World Championship Pork Butt

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!

Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's shared his recipe for his world championship Pork Butt on Tuesday.

Ingredients:

1 Pork Butt 7-10 lbs. 12 ounce bottle of spicy brown mustard 6 ounce bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Hog Rub





Directions:

Fire up your Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker or Grill as per the instructions in the manual.





Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat.





Rub the mustard all over the butt liberally





Liberally apply Hog Rub Seasoning.





Once charcoal and wood is ready to cook on, add a few wood chunks to the fire.





Cook butt (unwrapped) at 250ºF to 275ºF using indirect heat and smoke for 4 hours turning over once. Make sure butt is positioned away from the coal bed, near the smoke stack.Add charcoal and wood as needed to maintain cooking temperature.





After butt has cooked 4 hours, wrap butt in foil.





Continue to cook for approximately 4-5 hours at 275 to 300 degrees until butt has reached an internal meat temperature of 190 or above and been there for 1 hour. This will really make the butt tender.

Pull butt from cooker and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour before pulling and serving. The easiest way to pull pork is to use two pairs of tongs. Remove the blade bone then pull the pork. It is just like tossing a salad with tongs.

Make sure that butt reaches a minimum internal meat temperature of 190F.





Total cooking time: 8-9 hours

Recommended wood(s): Pecan, Hickory, or Oak

Serves 10-12