Disc Golf Championships Coming To Tulsa This Summer


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 9:37 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa will host the 2024 PDGA junior World Disc Golf Championships.

The Tulsa Disc Sports Association says the competition will bring more than 500 competitors from ages 8 to 18 to town.

Several disc golf courses across the city will be used in the event.

The Tulsa Sports Commission estimates the event could bring more than $1 million into the local economy.

The tournament will be held in July.

