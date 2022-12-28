Disc Golf Championships Coming To Tulsa This Summer

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 9:37 pm
The City of Tulsa will host the 2024 PDGA junior World Disc Golf Championships.
The Tulsa Disc Sports Association says the competition will bring more than 500 competitors from ages 8 to 18 to town.
Several disc golf courses across the city will be used in the event.
The Tulsa Sports Commission estimates the event could bring more than $1 million into the local economy.
The tournament will be held in July.
