By: News On 6

Experts: New Year's Eve Most Likely Holiday For Cars To Be Stolen

-

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says your car is more likely to be stolen on New Year's than any other holiday.

AAA says Oklahoma ranked seventh-highest in the nation for January car thefts.

It says thieves mostly take advantage of drivers who leave their cars in unfamiliar places.

Thieves in Oklahoma steal pickups the most, especially full-sized models.