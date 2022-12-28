Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night.

Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue.

Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Inside the home, firefighters say they found a dog that died in the blaze.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.





