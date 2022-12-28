Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home


Wednesday, December 28th 2022, 6:22 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night.

Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue.

Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Inside the home, firefighters say they found a dog that died in the blaze.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 28th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

December 29th, 2022