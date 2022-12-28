Travelers See Delays, Cancellations At Tulsa International Airport

By: News On 6

The CEO of Southwest Airlines says the company is working as fast as it can to solve the chaos caused by canceling thousands of flights over the last week.

Some people have shown up at the airport and waited for hours for their flight only for it to be canceled.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday night, southwest CEO Bob Jordan apologized to customers and employees. Jordan said the bad the problems began when bad weather hit big chunk of the country.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, says 2,400 Southwest flights will be cancelled Wednesday, which will have a major impact on travelers in and out of Tulsa.

Suitcases have been piled outside the Southwest Airlines baggage claim and it could be days before owners are reunited with their bags.