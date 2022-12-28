Health Experts Bracing For Post-Holiday Surge In Respiratory Illnesses

By: CBS News

Just as cases of respiratory illness were starting to drop, health experts are now predicting COVID-19, the flu, and RSV will make a strong comeback at the end of this week and the numbers will stay high into the first two weeks of January. “I anticipate that we are going to have a post-holiday surge,” says Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Schaffner is most concerned about the flu. “All of the travel, all of the joyous reunions over the holidays, there will be many opportunities for this virus, this influenza virus, to be transmitted and spread even further,” he says.

COVID-19 remains a concern with around 300 Americans dying every day. And experts predict RSV, strep, and the common cold will infect an increased number of people in the new year.

All these respiratory illnesses are driving up demand for children's medicines like Tylenol and ibuprofen, and some pharmacy shelves are now empty. To combat part of the problem, the government released reserves of Tamiflu. And to prevent stockpiling, CVS, Target and Walgreens are now limiting purchases of over-the-counter children's medicine.

When asked what he would tell parents who call in a panic because of the medications that are in short supply, Dr. Sean O’Leary with the American Academy of Pediatrics said, "Don't panic. This is not going to lead to any kind of a complication with your child. These are medicines simply to make your child more comfortable."

Health experts say, in a pinch, adult medication can sometimes be adapted for pediatric use. Dr. O’Leary says, “for the kids that are able to swallow pills and the dose works out properly, sure. Usually once kids get over 110 and 120 pounds, that's gonna match up with an adult dose.” Health experts caution that before offering an adult medication, parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to avoid exceeding the recommended dosage.