OBI Teams With OKC Thunder For Holiday Blood Drive


Wednesday, December 28th 2022, 12:00 pm

By: News On 6


Our Blood Institute formerly known as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is holding its annual Thunder Up Holiday Blood Drive on Wednesday.

The blood drive runs until 6 p.m. at the donor center at 81st and Yale and organizers say anyone over the age of 16 who meets certain requirements can donate. Everyone who gives blood will receive a Thunder t-shirt and a voucher for a ticket to an upcoming Thunder home game.
