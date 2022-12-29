Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police

Man Taken Into Custody By Tulsa Police After Brief Standoff

A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police.

The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening.

Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside.

The initial call went out as a triple shooting, but police quickly learned that was not the case.

However, police did need to arrest Trisler at the home for a warrant that was issued in October for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Trisler's grandmother was outside as the events unfolded.

"I said, 'Oh my God,' you know. 'What's going on,' I wasn't sure what was actually happening," Mamie Trisler said.

Mamie said it was hard to watch and she just wanted to see her grandson safe. She said she even tried to convince him to give up.

"I did call him. I did tell him that I love him and that I didn't want him to be dead. I want him to be alive. I want him to have a good life," Mamie said.

Two witnesses initially said Trisler was inside shooting a gun and that he refused to come outside.

"He was screaming at officers that he wouldn't go back to prison. That he wouldn't be taken alive," explained LT. Chris Moudy with Tulsa Police.

After talking to Trisler on the bullhorn, officers launched a non-lethal round inside the trailer house. Trisler then decided to surrender.

"I seen him surrender, come out on his own, which I knew he would do. It would just take time," Mamie recalled.

Records show Trisler has spent time in prison in 2019 for having a gun as a felon, and in 2013 for assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening a violent act, and in 2011 for assault with a dangerous weapon.