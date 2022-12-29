Southwest Airlines Employee Talks About Experience With Airline's System

-

We've seen reports from all over the country of both stranded Southwest Airlines passengers and crews.

The union for the flight attendants said many of them haven't known where their next trip was going to be or if they were going to get a hotel.

News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers talked to a flight attendant about what's happening.

We've agreed not to identify this person, since their contract said they are not allowed to talk to the media.

That flight attendant feels like the only people looking out for them are other flight attendants and the union.

This person told us this whole experience has been overwhelming.

“We are not okay. We really need help. This company needs help," said the Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant.

The flight attendant with ties to the Tulsa area said their crew has been stuck in the same city for four days and they haven't heard anything from the company about what's next.

The person, we're calling Aaron, said the company has contacted some pilots but flight attendants' schedules were up in the air.

“The airline has no idea where most of us are at," said the flight attendant. "We cannot get through to crew scheduling because wait times have been over 18 hours at times on the phone.”

The President of the Southwest Airlines' Flight Attendant Union said it's a system problem, not a people problem.

"Their systems have not been able to keep up with the rescheduling, the cancellations, the notification to crew members about those cancellations and changes in flights. We've had flight attendants on hold for up to 12-17 hours in some cases and unable to get hotel rooms. They've been sleeping in airports," said Lyn Montgomery, President of TWU Local 556.

“I just broke down. I was crying on the phone for two hours," said the flight attendant.

Some employees are even avoiding wearing uniforms inside the airport because they are taking the brunt of travelers' frustrations.

“I myself have been cussed at multiple times by customers," the flight attendant said.

Aaron said many flight attendants are currently using their own money to pay for extra clothes, food, and hotel rooms.

“Where is that family-oriented and love company that this company is known for? The love company. Where is that? Where is the care?" said the flight attendant.

Aaron's family member finally just bought a $600 ticket with another airline so Aaron can finally go home.