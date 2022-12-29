New Report From AAA Reveals Increase In Dangerous Driving Behavior In Oklahoma

Thursday, December 29th 2022, 5:22 am
A new report from AAA shows more drivers across the country and in Oklahoma are doing dangerous things behind the wheel.
Leslie Gamble with AAA Oklahoma says the new data is alarming and she is encouraging the public to be extra cautious.
News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.
December 29th, 2022
December 30th, 2022
December 29th, 2022
December 29th, 2022
December 30th, 2022
December 30th, 2022
December 29th, 2022
December 29th, 2022