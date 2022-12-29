Deputies Arrest 2 Accused Of Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter From Wrecked Car


Thursday, December 29th 2022, 6:11 am

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

Tulsa County deputies have arrested two men accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car that somebody wrecked during the winter storm.

The sheriff's office says a deputy spotted the two men by the car on Highway 412 near Sand Springs. When approached, the men said they were checking on the car. But deputies say it was obvious the car had been broken into, and Justin Zulpo had a tool that's used to steal catalytic converters with him.

Deputies arrested Zulpo for burglary, and Jason Rogers for drugs.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 29th, 2022

December 28th, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

December 29th, 2022

December 29th, 2022