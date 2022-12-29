Watch: Local Rapper Discusses Starting A Music Studio & Record Label For Students At McLain High School


Thursday, December 29th 2022, 8:36 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Students at Tulsa's McLain High School are learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be in the music industry.

Local rapper, Steph Simon, helped create a music studio and record label at the school called Tulsa McLain Records.

Steph and one of his students, Jeremy Adams, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to talk about how students are getting first-hand experience with creating their own songs.
