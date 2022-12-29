Fireworks On Sale Ahead Of New Year's Eve

-

People from all over will be popping into the new year with fireworks to ring in 2023.

Local stores are gearing up for an explosion in business.

You can find a wide range of fireworks for your New Year's celebration like traditional sparklers to bigger booms in the sky.

For local fireworks stores like Big Blast Fireworks, there are two main selling seasons each year: Fourth of July and on a smaller scale, New Year’s.

Melissa Torkleson is the Managing Partner of Big Blast Fireworks, with five locations across Green Country.

She said there are plenty of varieties of fireworks and price ranges for every budget.

"But we do have the staples for New Years, things like the snap and pops or the party poppers. Those things are safe in city limits because they don't have black powder, they don't explode,” Torkleson said.

The fireworks business was hit hard the past few years with inflation affecting shipping and production costs. But Torkleson said now, the cost to ship a container is expected to be cut in half.

You'll find things like fountains that fire multiple shots, sparklers, where the flame is confined, and zipper cakes for a display in the sky.

“The nice part about New Year’s Eve is these multi-action items. You light them one time, they give you 100 shots, they give you nine shots, they give you 12 shots with one light. And it's a beautiful display to light off right at midnight on New Year’s,” Torkleson said.

You can find more information here: BigBlastFireworksOK.com