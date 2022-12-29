Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display

-

Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display.

The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success.

By now you may have been dazzled by the canopies of lights. Perhaps you’ve played a tune on the outdoor piano, or maybe you’ve had the chance to step back in time with an antique or two.

“This has put Sapulpa on steroids,” said Terri Fain.

The Christmas Chute is new this year. The massive light canopies line a closed off stretch of Route 66 where people can walk.

Food trucks and shops beckon thousands of new customers and it’s all paid for by donors and organized by volunteers.

“They come in and go, 'Oh my gosh, you’re my new favorite store,'” said Fain. “And that makes you proud.”

Fain manages Vintage Market. She’s been putting in long work hours this season but is in awe of the success they’ve seen.

“It's like, is this really happening? The Today show?” she said. “Who would've thought they would be in Sapulpa.”

“In the beginning, we didn't have any expectations,” said Will Berry. “We really didn't know. We knew people would follow Christmas, but it’s exceeded anything we could expect.”

Chute Committee Member Will Berry said the process of taking down all these decorations starts next week.

Then the town will prepare for the second year of the Chute. He said he thinks people will come to Sapulpa now that they know it’s so impressive.

Families visiting describe it as magical. The chute is open through January 2, and Berry estimates it’ll take about a week to take all of the decorations down.