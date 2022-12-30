Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night.

According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.

Police say the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The people in the car suffered minor injuries.

The name of the person on the motorcycle has not been released at this time.

