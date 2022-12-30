Southwest Airlines Resumes Normal Operations After Week Of Delays, Cancellations

By: News On 6

-

After a week of travel nightmares across the country, Southwest Airlines says it plans to resume normal operations on Friday.

Southwest canceled thousands of flights each day this week after the airline was overwhelmed by a winter storm.

Southwest canceled about two-thirds of its flights on Thursday, including all flights out of Tulsa, but on Friday, all flights in and out of the city are currently on time.

Some flights were able to make it to Tulsa on Thursday and some travelers were able to get their luggage back that was waiting for them at baggage claim.

Southwest Airlines executives have told employees that crew scheduling this week, which was a major cause of the meltdown, has now been fixed.

After canceling about 58% of flights on Thursday, FlightAware, a flight tracking service, is only showing about 40 canceled southwest flights across the country on Friday.