Watch: What To Recycle After The Holidays

As you prepare for a fresh start in the new year, you can also have a fresh start in your home.

The sign of a good holiday can leave a mess including bags of wrapping paper and boxes from presents, and your Christmas tree decorated in the living room. But there are things you can do to clean your house and the planet.

"After the holidays, we see an uptick in contamination, especially gift wrapping, Styrofoam, bubble wrap, and we would just like people to know that those things aren't recyclable," said Josh Noel, Community Involvement Coordinator with the City of Tulsa.

He says gift wrap can be recycled, but only if it's mainly paper.

"But if it had glitter on it or if it was all shiny or full of wax paper, then it's not recyclable,” Noel said.

Any tinsel, bows, or decorations of any kind must be thrown in the trash. If your present came in a cardboard box, you can break it down and throw it in the recycling bin, but if it came with Styrofoam, that has to go in the trash.

Noel says if you repeatedly put contaminants like Styrofoam in the blue bin, the cart won't be serviced and eventually could be taken away. He says when in doubt, throw it out. Of course, you can't forget about the Christmas tree! If it's artificial, you can leave it on the curb and if it's live, you can do that anytime in January.

"You can cut them up into four-foot sections and leave them at the curb, and they will be picked up on your service day,” Noel said.

He says those trees are taken to Covanta, Tulsa's waste-to-energy facility, and you can also drop them off at the city mulch site at 2100 N 145th Street.

Tulsa Recycles (tulsarefuse.org)