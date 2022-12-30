Wagoner County Walkaway Inmate In Custody, Sheriff Says

By: News On 6

-

A walkaway inmate in Wagoner County is back in custody Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Elliott.

Related Story: Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta

The sheriff said Shelby Goodnight was, “Taken in custody without incident around 2:15 p.m.”

A K9 Officer tracked with the dog about 1.5 miles in the woods where they found Goodnight hiding, according to the sheriff.

Deputies in Wagoner County were searching for an inmate that walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Friday.

32-year-old Goodnight was spotted near Highway 51 and 353rd East Ave on Friday around noon. Law enforcement searched the area with K9 units.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Goodnight is serving a "12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County."