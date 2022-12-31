Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa

-

Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital.

"New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other things too may put you at risk of being infected. Make sure you get evaluated if you're not feeling well," said Dr. Brent Dennis, MD.

Saint Francis repurposed its main site for drive through vaccinations, at 66th and Yale, into a testing site for COVID and flu.

No referral is needed and the results come back on the spot, which Doctor Dennis said helps people get treatment as soon as possible.

"Anyone who has been exposed and is symptomatic and desires can come here and get that testing done," Dr. Dennis said.

Dr. Dennis said the hospital continues to see large numbers of patients in emergency rooms and urgent care with respiratory viruses.

"Typically flu we would see flu much later in the season, but coming on top of the RSV and the COVID that's there, that's accounting for some large numbers," explained Dr. Dennis.

At Saint Francis, 65 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. That's far below the peak of 400 patients with COVID at the hospital.

Wastewater samples that monitor 46 percent of Oklahoma's population show COVID increasing.

Comparing the week of Dec. 14 to the week after, COVID in wastewater was up 22 percent.

The virus in the samples was highest in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and lowest in Southeast Oklahoma.