Man In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Pursuit


Saturday, December 31st 2022, 6:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing his car.

TPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday near Young and MLK.

They say flock cameras alerted them to the stolen car and say the suspect in the stolen car already ran from police three times this week.

Officers say after Saturday's chase, the driver crashed and ran into a yard before officers arrested him.

They say no one was hurt during the chase.

The suspect's name has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

